MUMBAI: Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena leader on Thursday told the media that his party had a power-sharing arrangement for the BMC mayor’s post with its ally, the BJP—the Sena would have its own mayor for 1.25 years after BJP mayor Ritu Tawde completed her 2.5-year term, after which the post would go back to the BJP for the remaining 1.25 years.

Shinde announces BMC mayor power-sharing formula, catches BJP leaders off guard

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The statement, however, appeared to catch senior BJP leaders off guard. Mumbai suburban guardian minister and former Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar told HT that he was “absolutely not aware of such a development”.

In the BMC elections held on January 15, the Shiv Sena won 29 seats while the BJP won 89. The Mahayuti alliance’s tally is expected to marginally increase by four once new corporators are appointed in seats where five corporators have been disqualified due to invalid OBC certificates.

Mayor Tawde, when contacted, said the issue would have to be decided by the senior leadership. “To the best of my knowledge, it has not been spoken about, but these are big decisions that have to be taken at the top level,” she said. Ganesh Khankar, leader of the House and BJP group leader, also claimed he had no knowledge of any such formula. “As the deputy CM has said, our senior leaders will take that call,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} However, Shiv Sena group leader Amey Ghole, who was also present at the meeting, said it had already been spoken about by the “senior leadership” (referring to Devendra Fadnavis and Shinde). Deputy mayor Sanjay Ghadi, who has been complaining about the treatment allegedly handed out to him by the BJP, said, “We had also heard of this power-sharing formula but didn’t know what was decided. Now our leader has announced the good news today.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Shiv Sena group leader Amey Ghole, who was also present at the meeting, said it had already been spoken about by the “senior leadership” (referring to Devendra Fadnavis and Shinde). Deputy mayor Sanjay Ghadi, who has been complaining about the treatment allegedly handed out to him by the BJP, said, “We had also heard of this power-sharing formula but didn’t know what was decided. Now our leader has announced the good news today.” {{/usCountry}}

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The proposed arrangement comes against the backdrop of growing friction between the BJP and Shiv Sena in the BMC, particularly with regard to the treatment of Sanjay Ghadi. At the launch of the BMC’s Mumbai Clean League, Ghadi had objected to a “breach of protocol” after he was given fourth position on the stage in the mayor’s absence. Ghole had then asked the civic body to issue an apology.

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The differences surfaced again during inspections of nallah-desilting works when Ghadi went to inspect the works on his own after alleging that he had not been invited by the mayor. “People think everyone is not being taken along,” Ghadi had told HT at the time.

Ghadi has also demanded that ‘Nisarg’, a bungalow in the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan which was previously occupied by additional municipal commissioner (AMC), city, Ashwini Joshi, be allotted to him. He had claimed that his daily 40-km commute from Dahisar caused him severe “mental and physical distress”, due to which he needed the bungalow.

The BJP and Mayor Tawde had supported the demand but eventually Avinash Dhakne, AMC, eastern suburbs, moved into the bungalow after it was vacated in June. Dhakne told HT, “It had been allotted to me in December but I moved in after Ashwini Joshi was transferred.”

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A highly placed Shiv Sena source said the proposed power-sharing arrangement was a strategic move, arguing that the Sena was a deciding factor if the Mahayuti had to continue to rule the civic body. “If the Sena takes away its support, the ruling alliance will fall,” the source said, adding that if the BJP’s ‘Operation Tiger’, centred around getting Sena (UBT) corporators to defect to the Shiv Sena, took place in the coming year, it would strengthen the Sena’s claim. “Given our current numbers, there is some resentment on the part of the BJP to such a move,” the source added.