Shinde govt to probe alleged corruption in Shiv Sena ruled Mumbai civic body

The Maharashtra government led by chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has decided to initiate a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) probe into the alleged corruption in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The file was cleared two days ago and a formal order for the inquiry will be issued soon, they added.

The Shiv Sena has been in power in Mumbai civic body for over 25 years though currently it is being run by the municipal commissioner as the term of the elected body ended in February this year. The civic polls are expected to be held early next year. There was no immediate reaction from the Uddhav Thackeray faction.

The BJP had alleged corruption in contracts allotted for Covid Care Centres of BMC and a press communique issued by the Shinde faction said that contracts were given in a non-transparent manner and the purchases done during the pandemic showed rampant corruption.

“In case of Lifeline Hospital Management Services was given contract for five centres and the company which was not born when the contract was given on 26th June, 2020. Subsequently, it is stated that it is unregistered firm. The contract of around Rs.100 crore was given in non transparent manner,” the press release said.

“BMC bought Remdesivir at Rs.1568/- per vial, order was given for 2 lakh vials on April7 2020. Same Day Haffkine Bio Pharma, a state corporation bought Remdesivir vial at Rs.668/- per vial and Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation also bought Remdesivir at Rs.668/-. While going in the depth it is observed that it was a corrupt contract in connivance with the supplier was given,” it alleged.

“Yet another matter that will be probed is the scam wherein land was acquired in Dahisar. The BMC purchased/bought land at Eksar/ Dahisar from Nishalp Realties (Alpesh Ajmera) and paid Rs.349 crore. It is observed that Alpesh Ajmera bought the same land from Mascarehanas and family at Rs.2.55 crore,” the Shinde faction said.

“In June-July, 2021, BMC ordered to purchase Oxygen Generation Plants to be installed in various hospitals. One company named Highway Construction Company was given contract on June 16, 2021 in non-transparent manner. Then minister Aslam Sheikh had also objected the same. The Highway Construction Company was blacklisted. While going into details, it was observed that there is a big scam in purchasing of Oxygen, Oxygen Tank, Oxygen Plants supply,” it further alleged.

The Shinde government has also alleged involvement of a BMC assistant commissioner, Manish Valanju, who gave contracts in Kurla area to Genehealth Diagnostic Private Limited Company, which is connected with his father, Radhakrishna Balakrishna Valanju.

RT PCR Covid testing contract has been given at various wards in a non-transparent manner to newborn companies or inexperienced companies or the companies which are connected with the ruling party, political leader or BMC officials, the press note alleged.

This story will be updated as and when the Uddhav Thackeray faction reacts to the allegations.