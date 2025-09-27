Mumbai: Heated arguments broke out on Friday between legislators from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and other parties during the Thane district planning and development committee meeting, as lawmakers across party lines spoke about the worsening traffic situation in Thane and other parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and blamed a nexus of politicians and bureaucrats for the poor condition of roads in the region. Shinde orders removal of MSRDC officer after fracas over bad roads, traffic in Thane

Subsequently, deputy chief minister and guardian minister of Thane, Eknath Shinde, who chaired the meeting, ordered the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation to suspend the concerned officer.

“We have to face the people’s anger because of such poor work and such officers. Suspend that officer. We will praise the good work by officers but will not tolerate such things,” Shinde said.

The deputy chief minister also said that an expert committee under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) would conduct a detailed study on resolving traffic issues in Thane and MMR. The developments came amid an ongoing conflict between Shinde and BJP leader and forest minister Ganesh Naik, who did not attend the meeting.

Bhiwandi Member of Parliament (MP) Suresh Mhatre, from the NCP (SP), and Murbad Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Kisan Kathore, from the BJP, spoke about the worsening condition of the road from Bhiwandi to Vadpe. They blamed the same on a nexus between political leaders and officials of the MSRDC, which maintains the road, sparking an argument with Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske. Other legislators from BJP, NCP (SP) and SP too spoke about the bad condition of roads, water supply and traffic problems in Thane. The arguments abated when Shinde ordered the MSRDC to suspend the officer responsible for the work in the area.

Shinde also said a study would be conducted on the traffic issue in Thane and the MMR.

“We have given responsibility to the MMRDA to study the traffic issue with an expert committee and government officials. AI technology will be used for the study and the MMRDA will give us short-term, mid-term and long-term solutions,” Shinde said.

During the meeting, legislators also objected to the appointment of ineligible persons in the state government undertaking which supplies water to municipal corporations in MMR. SP MLA Rais Shaikh and BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar pointed out that a junior engineer, Sanket Gharat, had become the managing director of the undertaking and his inefficiency was affecting water distribution in the region. After listening to their complaints, Shinde ordered the removal of Gharat as managing director and said an eligible person would be appointed for the role.