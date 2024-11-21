Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shinde Sena functionary booked for spreading fake MNS letter

ByVinay Dalvi
Nov 21, 2024 09:13 AM IST

The MNS has fielded Sandeep Deshpande from Worli while Aaditya Thackeray is the sitting MLA and Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate

MUMBAI: The Agripada police on Wednesday booked Rajesh Kusale, who was reportedly associated with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena earlier, for forging a letter claiming the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had extended support to Milind Deora, the Shiv Sena candidate from Worli assembly constituency, to prevent the division of Hindu votes. The MNS has fielded Sandeep Deshpande from Worli while Aaditya Thackeray is the sitting MLA and Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate.

The letter claimed the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had extended support to Milind Deora(HT File)
The letter claimed the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had extended support to Milind Deora(HT File)

Several residents of Worli received the letter, written in Marathi on the MNS letterhead and bearing the signature of MNS chief Raj Thackeray, through WhatsApp on Wednesday morning.

“The letter claimed that since Mahayuti has not fielded a candidate against Bala Nandgaonkar, the MNS nominee in Sewri assembly constituency, the MNS has decided to support the Shiv Sena candidate from Worli to return the favour and prevent the division of Hindu votes,” said a police officer from Agripada police station.

Ankur Patkar, an MNS leader from NM Joshi Marg, shared the letter with other MNS leaders and Sandeep Deshpande, its Worli candidate. When Deshpande spoke to Thackeray, it became clear that while no such letter was issued by the party, Kusale had disseminated it among voters via social media on Wednesday.

Based on a complaint filed by an MNS functionary, Kusale was booked under sections 336 (2) (forgery), 353 (2) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 171(1) (undue influence at elections) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On