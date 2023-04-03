Shinde-Fadnavis alliance holds ‘Savarkar Gaurav Yatra’ to counter MVA rally

In an attempt to counter the first joint rally of the opposition-led coalition ‘Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi’, the ruling Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party alliance on Sunday carried out ‘Savarkar Gaurav Yatra’ in several places, including Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (formerly Aurangabad).

Thane, India - April, 02, 2023: Thane ShivSena (Shinde group ) and Thane BJP organized Savarkar Gaurav Yatra in Thane city on Sunday in which Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde joined the yatra ,in Thane, in Mumbai, India, on, Sunday, April, 02, 2023. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

The ruling alliance had declared to start the yatra over the alleged insult of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Senior BJP leaders participated in the yatra held across the city. In Thane, the same was held by chief minister Eknath Shinde.

President of BJP Mumbai Ashish Shelar carried out the rally from Balmohan Vidya Mandir to Savarkar memorial in Dadar. In Mumbai alone, the yatra was held at 13 different places. A bike rally was also organised in Shelar’s Bandra West assembly constituency. In Thane, the yatra was held by chief minister Eknath Shinde.

The move is being seen as a bid to cash in on the bickering between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress over the Savarkar issue. The Shinde-Fadnavis alliance wanted to corner Thackeray as the latter’s party has been a supporter of Savarkar ideology and Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Savarkar have led Shiv Sena (UBT) to openly express their displeasure.

Those participating in the yatra carried out in Dadar raised slogans seeking an answer from Thackeray for his “silence” on Savarkar’s insult.

“Our demand is clear, Rahul Gandhi has been insulting Savarkar again and again. If Thackeray believes in Savarkar; who was a Marathi manoos (son of the soil) and freedom fighter then he should force Gandhi to apologise for his remarks,” Shelar said as the yatra was passing the Shiv Sena Bhavan at Shivaji Park.

In response, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut took a jibe at the BJP asking if they are ready to accept the scientific approach suggested by the Hindutva ideologue. “While giving us the idea of Hindutva, Savarkar pointed out the importance of progressiveness and science. BJP says that the cow is the mother. This was not acceptable to Savarkar. He was of the opinion that the cow is a useful animal and if it stops giving milk, there is no problem in eating its beef. Is this acceptable to BJP?,” Raut questioned.

In Thane, the rally saw CM Shinde standing on a truck decorated with flowers, surrounded by several participants and all were wearing saffron caps with ‘Mi Savarkar’ (I am Savarkar). The convoy also had motorbikes with supporters carrying saffron flags.

“Do you have the courage to spend a day in the cellular jail in Andaman?, the chief minister asked Rahul Gandhi while addressing a gathering that culminated at Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk on Sunday afternoon.

“Savarkar’s insult is the insult of the country. Savarkar was an ardent Hindutva follower and patriot, he also faced torture in jail. We will not tolerate his insult and thus the ‘gaurav yatra’ has been started,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified as an MP on March 24 after being convicted in the criminal defamation case over a remark using the surname ‘Modi’, had said, “My name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi. Gandhis don’t apologise to anyone.”

