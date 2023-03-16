1,200 cr draft plan for development in merged villages: CM Eknath Shinde

The administration has prepared ₹1,200-crore draft plan for the development of 23 villages which were merged in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits in 2021. This was informed on Thursday to the legislative assembly by chief minister Eknath Shinde who was responding to a question on lack of infrastructure work in merged areas. Earlier this week, PMRDA agreed to share 75 per cent of development charges with PMC from April onwards. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The issue was raised by Wadgaonsheri MLA Sunil Tingre during the ongoing assembly session.

Shinde said, PMC is preparing a draft development plan (DP) for 11 merged villages while Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) is preparing the DP for 23 villages.

“The government is positive about carrying out development works here and providing drainage, water lines etc.,” he said.

Earlier this week, PMRDA agreed to share 75 per cent of development charges with PMC from April onwards.

In the past, although 34 villages were merged in the municipal limit on two different occasions – during 2017 and 2021 - the state government had empowered PMRDA to give the building permit and collect revenue.

With land prices relatively cheap, these merged areas have seen rapid real estate development in the past few years with big projects coming up there. It has on the one hand led to increasing the population density of these areas, at the same time, there has been no development here. Most merged areas are bereft of proper roads. These areas also face issues like inadequate water, lack of drainage and sewage system, unauthorised constructions.