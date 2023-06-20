Did Kayande defect to Shinde Sena because of inquiry threat, asks Sena (UBT)

Mumbai: A day after Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Manisha Kayande defected to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Thackeray faction produced a letter written by Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale and wondered aloud whether that was the reason for Kayande’s switching loyalties. Shewale’s letter, written in December 2022 to deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, had sought action against Kayande for allegedly blackmailing a BJP leader.

Kayande, while joining the Shiv Sena in the presence of chief minister Shinde on Sunday night, had stated that Uddhav Thackeray’s unwillingness to lend an ear to party leaders and indulge in introspection was the reason for her quitting the party. On Monday, Thackeray faction leader Sushma Andhare shared Shewale’s letter on social media.

“Manishatai, there are two reasons behind your decision to leave the party. A ₹40-crore file and a letter by MP Rahul Shewale demanding an inquiry against you. You had given me a copy of the letter in Nagpur. Do you remember?” questioned Andhare while posting the letter.

In the letter, Shewale had alleged that Kayande blackmailed a senior BJP leader and used criminals to demand money from him. “Kayande was in the BJP and fought the assembly elections in 2009 from Sion-Koliwada on a BJP ticket,” stated the letter. “She was in a relationship with a BJP legislator and married him in the presence of select people in a bungalow at Madh Island. During the election in 2009, she demanded ₹50 lakh from that leader as an election fund. But when he refused to give so much money, Kayande started blackmailing him. Meanwhile, that leader came to know that Kayande used to have late-night parties with some of her friends.”

Shewale also alleged that the BJP leader helped Kayande get a job as a college lecturer and gave the college ₹1 crore by way of a development fund. “But after the dispute, Kayande started blackmailing him and filed a complaint of sexual abuse against him,” stated the letter. “She also made use of a criminal to threaten the leader. Later, she settled the issue with the leader. Therefore, please initiate an inquiry into these matters.”

When contacted for her reaction, Kayande first hit out at Andhare. “The woman who criticised the late Bal Thackeray and Shiv Sena in the past has no moral right to criticise me,” she said. “The entire female leadership of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and other leaders too are upset about Sushma Andhare being promoted as the face of the party in the state.”

As for the letter by Rahul Shewale against her, Kayande claimed that it was the result of “a heated political argument”. “At that time, Shewale was angry with Aaditya Thackeray for some reason, and I was doing my job as Sena (UBT) spokesperson,” she said. “Shewale targeted me on account of that anger. However, I have decided to let all past issues go and move on under the leadership of CM Eknath Shinde.”

Shewale was unavailable for comments.