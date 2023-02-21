Shiv Sena (UBT) calls Amit Shah as number one enemy of Maharashtra

Mumbai: A day after Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray took a Bollywood-style swipe at union home minister Amit Shah by calling him Mogambo, a villain from the film Mr. India, the party mouthpiece Saamana termed Shah as the number one enemy of Maharashtra and Marathi manoos.

It further said that Maharashtra has a history of teaching lessons to such traitor regimes which tried to attack and finish Swarajya established by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

“By now, it is very much clear that the traitor group led by chief minister Eknath Shinde got the party name and symbol - bow and arrow- due to the mercy of Amit Shah. This man is a number one enemy of Maharashtra and Marathi manoos,” said Saamana in its strongly worded editorial.

The editorial also said, “Those supporting and aligning with Amit Shah’s politics should also be considered enemies of the state.”

Union home minister Amit Shah who is on a tour of Maharashtra while speaking at a function on the day of the birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj expressed his happiness on the Election Commission of India (ECI) verdict to allot the Shiv Sena party name and poll symbol to CM Shinde.

The Saamana editorial also expressed confidence that Marathi manoos will teach lessons to BJP leadership in upcoming polls.

“Maharashtra has not forgotten the teachings of Shivaji Maharaj and still has that capacity and fire in the heart. Shiv Sena is working on the same legacy of Shivaji Maharaj,” it said.

Reacting on the Saamna editorial, BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar said, “Uddhav Thackeray is responsible for corruption in BMC. He should answer why Marathi manoos were forced to leave Mumbai.”