Shiv Sena (UBT) leader alleges stone pelting at Aaditya’s car in Aurangabad

Leader of opposition in legislative council, Ambadas Danve, on Wednesday wrote to the Director General of Police complaining lapses in security of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray who is on a statewide tour as part of his Shivsanvad Yatra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Stones were pelted at Aaditya Thackeray’s car when he was returning from a public meeting at Mahalgaon in Vaijapur tehsil of Aurangabad district on Tuesday night. Please look into the matter and tighten his security,” Danve said in his letter.

Soon after the letter became public, leaders from the Uddhav Thackeray faction claimed that the rebel group was behind the incident. However, local MLA Ramesh Bornare, who is affiliated to Eknath Shinde’s BSS, refuted the allegations.

The Aurangabad rural police clarified that there was no incident of stone pelting. There was a procession on the route that Aaditya’s convoy was taking, and a clash broke out between groups from both sides, they said.

Meanwhile, Aaditya dared chief minister Shinde to get Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari removed before the budget session of the state legislature begins on February 27.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It’s a simple challenge to the CM. Koshyari hates Maharashtra and he should be removed,” the legislator from Worli said.

His remarks came after Shinde on Tuesday said he did not accept small challenges. The CM was responding to Aaditya’s earlier challenge to resign and fight election from Worli against him.