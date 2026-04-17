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Shooter involved in firing at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Mumbai residence arrested from Agra

Shooter involved in firing at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Mumbai residence arrested from Agra

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 12:24 am IST
PTI |
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Lucknow , A joint team of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force and Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Thursday arrested a wanted criminal allegedly involved in the firing incident at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence in Mumbai.

Shooter involved in firing at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Mumbai residence arrested from Agra

The accused, identified as Pradeep Kumar alias Gaath, was apprehended from the Chhadami Mattha area on the Agra-Etah road under Bah police station limits in Agra at 3.56 pm, an official statement issued here said.

According to police, the firing took place on the night of February 1, 2026, at 'Shetty Tower' in Mumbai's Juhu area.

The attack was allegedly carried out at the behest of the notorious Shubham Lonkar gang to extort money and engender fear within the film industry and among public.

"The arrest was the result of technical analysis and intelligence sharing between the Mumbai crime branch and the Uttar Pradesh STF," the statement said.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Rakesh, Additional Superintendent of Police, STF Field Unit, Agra.

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch will take the accused on transit remand and follow further legal proceedings, the statement added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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