Shortage of doses in Mumbai: Vaccination to be carried out for just 3 hrs today

A day after suspending Covid vaccination across 300 centres in the city on Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that vaccination will be conducted for a limited period of three hours on Friday.

According to BMC officials, vaccination across 281 civic-run centres and 20 government centres will be conducted between 2pm to 5pm only due to a shortage of doses.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner said that the BMC will get around 125,000 vaccine doses of Covishield and 25,000 doses of Covaxin, from which vaccination will be continued in the city.

Dr Mangala Gomare, chief of BMC’s public health department said, “Each centre will be given around 200 vaccine doses approximately. However, vaccination will be conducted only for three hours between 2pm to 5pm on Friday.”

Though civic-run centres were shut, private hospitals were conducting vaccination drives. Four state government-run centres were operational due to limited stock.

On Thursday, 32,074 citizens were vaccinated in the city. Over 21,000 citizens were administered the first dose, while the remaining were given the second dose.

Meanwhile, as of Thursday, a total 5,467,805 citizens have been vaccinated, of which 4,384,539 were administered the first dose and 1,083,266 were given the second dose.

Further, of the total vaccinated, 1,746,811 are between 18-44 years, 1,594,238 are between 45-59 years of age, 1,426,396 are above 60 years of age, followed by 3,316 are lactating mothers.