Sightseeing trip ends in 60-foot plunge; tree saves driver’s life

NAVI MUMBAI: Seconds after his car began rolling down a rain-soaked hillside, 59-year-old Mohit Bhatnagar appeared headed for certain death. Instead, a tilted tree halted the vehicle’s 60-foot plunge into a gorge near Garmal village in Raigad’s Khalapur taluka, giving rescuers just enough time to pull him out alive.

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The accident took place around 11.45 am on a hilly stretch near Garmal, a popular viewpoint overlooking the Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link Valley Bridge.

According to the Borghat Highway Police, Mohit had driven to the spot in his Skoda to enjoy the view of the valley bridge. Police said he allegedly ventured onto an unpaved mud track to get a closer look at the structure.

The decision nearly proved fatal. As Bhatnagar drove the car on the rain-soaked earthen slope, he lost control of the vehicle. The Skoda rolled four to five times before hurtling about 50 to 60 feet down the gorge. It finally came to a halt after crashing into a tree, which police said prevented it from plunging further into the valley and likely saved the driver’s life.

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{{^usCountry}} Alerted about the crash, officer-in-charge Swapnil Patil of the Borghat Highway Police Centre at Dasturi immediately rushed a rescue team to the spot. Police personnel Sandeep Pawar, Kiran Shinde, Bharat Pawara and Ganesh Khade, along with driver Santosh Gujarwar, climbed down the steep hillside to reach the mangled vehicle. Battling the difficult terrain, they managed to extricate Bhatnagar, who had been trapped inside the wreckage, before carrying him back to safety. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alerted about the crash, officer-in-charge Swapnil Patil of the Borghat Highway Police Centre at Dasturi immediately rushed a rescue team to the spot. Police personnel Sandeep Pawar, Kiran Shinde, Bharat Pawara and Ganesh Khade, along with driver Santosh Gujarwar, climbed down the steep hillside to reach the mangled vehicle. Battling the difficult terrain, they managed to extricate Bhatnagar, who had been trapped inside the wreckage, before carrying him back to safety. {{/usCountry}}

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He was shifted to hospital with minor injuries and is reported to be out of danger. Superintendent of Police (Highway Safety) Tirupati Kakade credited the quick response of the Borghat Highway Police for averting a tragedy.

“The rescue team acted immediately after receiving the alert. The driver was trapped inside the vehicle, but was rescued safely despite the challenging conditions,” Kakade said.