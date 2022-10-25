Sion hospital to start radiation therapy, bring cancer care under one roof

Mumbai: The Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General (Sion) Hospital, one of the four tertiary care hospitals run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), is all set to begin radiation therapy, a cancer treatment that uses high doses of radiation to kill cancer cells and shrink tumours.

Speaking to HT, hospital dean Dr Mohan Joshi said that tenders for the project, which is estimated to cost ₹60 crore, will be invited in the next fortnight. “We have earmarked the area for the radiation therapy department. We are floating tenders for the construction and buying equipment. Along with the department, we plan to have a 40-bed facility for cancer patients,” he said.

The hospital presently has a facility for chemotherapy, a treatment where drugs are administered to destroy cancer cells. “With radiation therapy, we will bring cancer care under one roof. Cancer patients whose treatment requires radiation will not have to rush to other centres,” said Dr Joshi.

At present, the hospital sees close to 100 patients coming to its cancer OPD every week. “Of the 100 patients, 40 to 50 will benefit once we start the radiation therapy,” said Dr Joshi.

Sion Hospital will be the second BMC hospital to acquire radiation therapy facilities after BYL Nair Hospital, whose 25-year-old radiation therapy machine has broken down and is currently under repair. A doctor from the department said that this was the third major breakdown in the last year in addition to four or five minor breakdowns, because of which the department was shut for almost a week.