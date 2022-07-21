Sion man who hacked into student’s WhatsApp account and sent obscene videos to her friends arrested

A 30-year-old man from Sion has been arrested for allegedly hacking into the WhatsApp account of a college student and sending obscene videos to 35 of her friends and blackmailing them to meet him.

According to police, Ravi Barnabas Dandu, who worked on a contract basis at the back office of a private bank, had got the number of the student in January from the account holders’ list.

The girl, who studies in a college at Vile Parle, on January 20 received a call from Dandu, who posed as one of her faculty members. He told her that he was creating a WhatsApp group of students to exchange notes and other study material which would help them prepare for examinations.

The girl agreed to being added to the group. “Dandu told the girl that he was sending her an invite in a link and asked her to revert with the one time password [OTP] which she would receive on her phone,” an officer from Andheri police station said.

After she gave him the OTP, Dandu accessed her WhatsApp account and sent obscene videos to at least 35 girls from her college and friends’ circle, whose names appeared in her contact list, the officer said. “Dandu morphed their photos and used them in the videos. He then blackmailed them to meet him in private.”

In February, one of the girls, who resides in Andheri, approached the police along with her parents to lodge a complaint against the unidentified man who had been sending her obscene videos and asking her to meet him. “The girl did not go to meet Dandu and instead informed her parents about it,” the police officer said.

After getting the details of the phone number from which Dandu had called up the victim, the police tracked him and arrested him late on Wednesday night at his residence in Mukund Nagar, Sion.

The police said Dandu confessed that he had sent those videos to the girls but denied having met any of them in person. He has been booked under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

The police are now contacting the girls who had received the videos to find out if any of them was forced to meet the accused and had suffered any abuse.