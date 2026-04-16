SIT set up to probe Amravati sex racket; 4 arrests so far

NAGPUR: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up to probe the sex racket in Amravati district, where a 19-year-old has been arrested for recording sexually explicit videos of young women, all of them Muslim, and using the videos to blackmail them. It is believed that around 180 women, including minors, were exploited, and the videos circulated online.

Local civic authorities in Amaravati moved in with earthmovers and razed an illegal portion of the accused’s home in Paratwada on Wednesday. (ANI Video Grab)

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On Tuesday, police arrested the prime accused, Mohammad Ayan, 19, along with three associates, Uzer Khan, 21, Mohammad Saad, 22, and Tabrez Khan, 24. On Wednesday, a bandh was observed in the twin towns of Achalpur and Paratwada, around 180 km from Nagpur. Ayan is a resident of Paratwada. Shocked and outraged, residents are demanding the maximum punishment under the law for the accused.

The racket, which surfaced after BJP MLA Pravin Tayade brought it to light, points to an organised operation. Some of the victims were even taken to cities like Mumbai and Pune.

The case has drawn attention at the highest levels, with state revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who is also guardian minister of Amravati district, calling the crime “extremely grave”. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a detailed investigation.

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{{^usCountry}} Maharashtra State Minorities Commission chairperson Pyare Khan said, “Almost all the victims are Muslim women. Ayan and his associates must be awarded the maximum punishment under the law.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Maharashtra State Minorities Commission chairperson Pyare Khan said, “Almost all the victims are Muslim women. Ayan and his associates must be awarded the maximum punishment under the law.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police said around 100 objectionable videos had surfaced on social media, prompting immediate cyber surveillance and takedown efforts. Vishal Anand, superintendent of police (Amravati rural), said eight victims have been identified so far, but none has filed a complaint against the accused. Police thus registered a suo motu complaint, so that an investigation could be initiated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said around 100 objectionable videos had surfaced on social media, prompting immediate cyber surveillance and takedown efforts. Vishal Anand, superintendent of police (Amravati rural), said eight victims have been identified so far, but none has filed a complaint against the accused. Police thus registered a suo motu complaint, so that an investigation could be initiated. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The accused have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the IT Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the IT Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The mobile phone used in the offences has been seized,” Anand said, adding that 18 videos and 39 images have been identified so far. Efforts are underway to remove all viral content from online platforms and track those who circulated it. A forensic examination of electronic devices is underway to establish the wider network and possible accomplices, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The mobile phone used in the offences has been seized,” Anand said, adding that 18 videos and 39 images have been identified so far. Efforts are underway to remove all viral content from online platforms and track those who circulated it. A forensic examination of electronic devices is underway to establish the wider network and possible accomplices, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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The SIT probing the case comprises ten officers and 36 other personnel. The probe is being led by Shubham Kumar, assistant superintendent of police and sub-divisional police officer, Achalpur.

The case has also acquired political colour, with allegations that the prime accused, Mohammad Ayan, was linked to the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). However, the party has distanced itself from Ayan. AIMIM’s Amravati district president, Sayyed Mujeeb, said Ayan had been expelled from the party due to non-performance and is currently not associated with the party.

In a related development, local civic authorities moved in with earthmovers and razed an illegal portion of Ayan’s home in Paratwada on Wednesday. The action was taken under heavy police deployment. The Achalpur Municipal Council claims prior notices had been issued to the family regarding encroachments but these had been ignored.

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