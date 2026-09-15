Mumbai, An SIT has been formed to conduct a comprehensive probe into complaints related to MH-CET, the state's entrance examination for professional courses including engineering, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday.

SIT to probe complaints about MH-CET examination: CM Fadnavis

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"If any irregularity is found, action will be taken," he said while talking to reporters here after a Cabinet meeting.

Recently a delegation of teachers and students from across the state had met the chief minister to raise various issues related to the Common Entrance Test .

Fadnavis has directed that First Information Reports be registered in all these complaints and they be investigated by joint commissioners of police. He has also ordered a forensic audit into the alleged data leak.

The government has already decided to postpone certain Maharashtra Public Service Commission examinations, he further said, adding that comments made by the chairman of the committee constituted in connection with MPSC examinations were misinterpreted.

"At present, none of the examinations are conducted online," Fadnavis said, adding that any future decision would be taken only after discussions with students.

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{{^usCountry}} The government was closely monitoring the rainfall situation in the state with several districts experiencing breaks in rainfall for as long as 30 days, Fadnavis said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government was closely monitoring the rainfall situation in the state with several districts experiencing breaks in rainfall for as long as 30 days, Fadnavis said. {{/usCountry}}

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The issue was discussed for around 45 minutes in the Cabinet meeting with district-wise presentations, he said, adding that the government has started preparations for dealing with possible scarcity and drought-like conditions.

Under the National Disaster Response Fund norms, the official survey for assessing eligibility for assistance in case of drought or scarcity has to be conducted after October 5, the chief minister noted.

"But we are not waiting until October 5. We have started gathering preliminary information and preparing other measures," he said.

"We will not leave farmers at the mercy of circumstances. The state government will stand firmly behind them," he assured.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.