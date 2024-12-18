NAGPUR: The state government will constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to probe an alleged conspiracy to frame Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and other Mahayuti leaders during the tenure of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Senior cabinet minister Shambhuraje Desai made the announcement in the legislative council on Tuesday, saying the SIT would be headed by a senior IPS officer. SIT to probe conspiracy to frame Fadnavis during MVA rule

“If necessary, former DGP (director general of police) Sanjay Pandey will also be interrogated,” said Desai.

The announcement followed heated exchanges between the ruling BJP and the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) after senior BJP leader Pravin Darekar demanded the formation of SIT to probe the alleged plot, citing sting operation footage aired by several TV channels.

“The footage shows a deputy police commissioner pressurising a citizen to give false statements to implicate the then leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis,” Darekar said. He referred to another video where assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Sardar Patil was seen speaking to someone regarding reopening an old case. “ACP Patil clearly states that the real targets of the case are Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde, the then urban development minister,” Darekar added.

Accusing the MVA government of targetting Fadnavis as he exposed corruption during its tenure, Darekar put forth four demands – an SIT investigation into the allegations; suspension of DCP Laxmikant Patil; removal of public prosecutor Shekhar Jagtap from the government panel; and registration of a case against former director general of police and Mumbai police commissioner, Sanjay Pandey.

Orders to frame Fadnavis were issued at the government level, trickling down to senior police officers like Patil, alleged Darekar. “An SIT inquiry will reveal who orchestrated this conspiracy and who operated from behind the scenes,” he asserted.

Targeting former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey, Darekar said, “Who is Pandey to plan such an operation? It is clear that such a plot could not have been executed without the support of the then chief minister and home minister. We all know what happened to the then home minister Anil Deshmukh, who was arrested by the ED. This was an act of vengeance.”

Responding to Darekar, senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab questioned the government’s delay in acting on the matter. “You are now in power. Who is stopping you from investigating the issue?” Parab retorted.