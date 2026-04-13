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SIT to probe MHADA quota irregularities in Nashik, says minister

SIT to probe MHADA quota irregularities in Nashik, says minister

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 07:07 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday said that a special investigation team will probe alleged irregularities in the implementation of MHADA quota in Nashik, warning that those depriving the poor of their rightful homes won't be spared.

SIT to probe MHADA quota irregularities in Nashik, says minister

The decision comes in the wake of alleged irregularities in the implementation of the 20 per cent MHADA quota reserved for economically weaker sections and low-income groups in Nashik.

On the directions of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the SIT has been constituted under the chairmanship of the Nashik divisional commissioner, comprising senior state officials.

Bawankule, in an official statement, said, "People who choke the rights of the poor and deprive them of their entitlements, no matter how influential they are, will not be spared."

The SIT will submit its report within one month, the revenue minister added.

According to the statement, the probe will focus on layouts exceeding 4,000 square metres, where developers allegedly failed to reserve 20 per cent of land or units for the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority to ensure affordable housing for economically weaker sections as mandated under a notification dated November 8, 2013.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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