MUMBAI: Six police constables were suspended after a suspected drug peddler, caught with 8kg of ganja during a naka-bandi on the Eastern Express Highway, allegedly escaped from their custody while they remained stationed at the spot instead of taking him to the police station. Six constables suspended after drug peddler escape from custody

According to police, the constables — attached to different police stations in the city’s eastern region — were deployed on patrol duty at the Anand Nagar-Mulund check naka earlier this month when they intercepted a cab travelling from Kalyan towards Sion. During the search, they allegedly found 8kg of ganja in the possession of the accused.

However, instead of immediately taking him to the police station, the six constables stayed at the naka with him for a prolonged period, giving him an opportunity to flee, officers said.

“There was negligence on the part of the police constables and they had even indulged in bribery,” a police officer said.

The seized ganja was later brought to the police station by the constables, following which all six were suspended.

A separate team from Navghar police station later tracked down and arrested the accused from Kalyan.

“We are now probing the larger supply network. Some phone numbers and leads have been recovered,” the officer added.

An FIR has been registered under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.