Six forts in Mumbai to be turned into tourist spots, venue for cultural events

Mumbai: Six medieval and British era forts in Mumbai will soon be developed as tourist spots, venues for cultural events and a numismatic museum by the state government.

This project will cover the forts in Bandra, Worli, Shivdi, Mahim, Dharavi, and Saint George. “The forts will be developed as sites where cultural and other events can be held. This will generate resources for their conservation, make the project financially self-sustaining, and develop these sites as cultural venues,” said Tejas Garge, director, Museums and Archaeology, government of Maharashtra, adding that a final proposal for the same would be sent to the government soon.

The forts will get a sound-and-light show detailing the history of Mumbai, which can be accessed using a mobile app to prevent any noise pollution in the vicinity. An architect has been appointed to draw up a plan for the conservation and protection of these forts and the development of a fort circuit.

Garge added that the project was being driven by the departments of tourism and culture after a meeting between Aaditya Thackeray, tourism minister and the guardian minister for the Mumbai suburban district, and cultural affairs minister Amit Deshmukh.

Last week, Deshmukh convened a meeting where it was directed that apart from government funding, options like corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds and similar collaborations be explored for works other than those related to conservation.

Committees under the district collectors of Mumbai city, and the suburban district will monitor works other than those related to archaeological conservation.

The Sewri fort, which was originally constructed by the Portuguese on the island of Sewri, and later strengthened by the British to protect the eastern sea-front, will see spaces being developed in its halls for exhibitions, live events and cultural programmes.

Similarly, the Worli fort will see the wall being strengthened, a stage being built for events and the existing jetty will be strengthened for those visiting the site by sea. The Dharavi fort or Kala Killa, which too dates to the colonial era, and marked the northern end of the British dominion of Mumbai, can be integrated with the slum tourism circuits that cover Asia’s largest slum-turned-industrial powerhouse.

The Saint George Fort was built by the British, but was dismantled later with the fort of Bombay, after the threat to the British from the Marathas and Napoleon subsided.

Today, parts of the gunpowder magazine survive and house the office of the directorate of museums and archaeology. The directorate plans to conserve and strengthen the site and also develop a numismatic museum, which will house its coin collection, noted Garge.

The Bandra fort will get an information centre, security, and restoration of some portions of the original fort. At Mahim, which is alternatively believed to be the fort and capital of king Bimba, who ruled over Mumbai in the 13th century, from Mahikavati or present-day Mahim or a structure dating to the Gujarat sultanate era, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will shift the around 600 shanties in and around the site.

Garge added that the project would cost around ₹50 crore, including the rehabilitation of the Mahim fort shanties.

Bharat Gothoskar, founder of the heritage and experimental tourism initiative ‘Khaki Tours,’ said though some forts in South Mumbai like the Bombay Fort and the Dongri fort had been lost, seven others survived. The Bombay Castle was now an Indian Navy establishment and hence, out of bounds for citizens, and the Dharavi fort has slums on all sides.

“However, the five other forts have huge tourism potential,” said Gothoskar, adding that while the Worli fort could be used for water sports, the ones at Bandra and Worli could be developed for entertainment, music and sound and light shows. The Sion fort, which is under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), can be a rock climbing and young adults’ activity site, while a children’s activity-cum-nature centre can be developed in the Shivdi fort. In addition, the two small watchtowers at Sion and Wadala can be conserved and added to the circuit, with these forts being linked with a bus service.

