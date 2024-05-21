Slow voting: Thackeray slams EC, Fadnavis shrugs off charges

Mumbai: Slow pace of voting in a number of constituencies across Mumbai irked the political parties, especially Shiv Sena (UBT) which has more at stake in Mumbai than other parties. Mumbai, India - 16 Mar, 2020: Maharashtra Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray addressing to media, at Varsha Bunglow, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, 16 Mar, 2020. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT)

Voters at several polling booths complained they were waiting for two-three hours to vote. Long queues were seen outside polling booths at a number of booths across the city and some left without voting because of the heat.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray slammed the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the delay in voting and raised suspicion over whether it was deliberate. “It seems a dirty game is being played. Is the ECI serving BJP? It seems to be deliberate attempt to slow down the voting,” Thackeray alleged during a press conference.

“Voting is delayed in areas where we will get more votes. This is to discourage people from voting. If voters find such officials or polling staff who involved in delaying voting on purpose, send their names to the local Shiv Sena shakas. But don’t leave the polling centre till you cast your vote. They cannot refuse your voting right once you are in queue before 6 pm. Let the polling continue till 5 am but don’t go without voting.” said Thackeray. Later he visited polling booths in Mahim and interacted with voters who were complaining of slow voting.

Deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis countered Thackeray. “It was we who first complained to the ECI about slow pace of voting. Now, as usual, Thackeray has started cribbing. He has the habit of levelling allegations against PM Modi after realising he would lose the elections,” said Fadnavis. He also appealed to voters to ensure that they exercised their franchise.

Objecting to Thackeray’s press conference, Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar lodged a complaint with the ECI saying it was in violation of Representative of People’ Act 1951 and Indian Penal Code. “Thackeray’s press conference was in violation of the model code of conduct since the voting was taking place all over Mumbai. Thackeray is creating confusion among the voters.

In his press conference he made baseless allegations against Shri Modiji and tried to misguide the electorate that the government, ruling party is influencing the EC and that the ECI officials are hand-in-glove with the ruling party,”Shelar wrote in his complaint.

Thackeray is even threatening the election officers which is an offence under section 506 of Indian Penal Code and can lead to imprisonment up to to two years, Shelar wrote.

Piyush Goyal, union minister and BJP candidate from Mumbai North, too said he was getting complaints from voters about mismanagement at polling booths.

One wonders whether voting was delayed to discourage people from voting since the ruling alliance was staring at defeat in the elections, posted NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar.

State chief electoral officer S Chockalingam said: “Due to the overwhelming response in the early hours, queues were seen at some polling booths. Special efforts, including deploying additional manpower from reserved pool, were taken to expedite the polling process. Senior officers visited booths which had long queues to streamline the process. By afternoon queues receded.”