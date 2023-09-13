Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sonakshi Sinha buys sea-facing apartment on top floor of 26-storey Bandra highrise

BySatish Nandgaonkar
Sep 13, 2023 12:53 AM IST

Mumbai: Actor Sonakshi Sinha has purchased a 4,200 sq ft sea-facing apartment in 81 Aureate near Rang Sharda Auditorium in Bandra Reclamation, Bandra West, for 11 crore.

Mumbai, India - Sept. 9, 2023: Sonakshi Sinha has bought property in 81 Aureate Building at Bandra West in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, September 9, 2023. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The apartment – on the 26th floor, the top floor, of the building on Bandra’s KC Road – spans across a carpet area of 2,208.77 sq ft, according to the agreement sale registered on August 29 between project promoters Pyramid Developers and Poonam Sinha, Sonakshi’s mother, on behalf of the actor. The agreement was accessed and shared by Zapkey.com.

The transaction, for which the Dahaad star paid stamp duty of 55 lakh, also includes an additional area of 348.43 sq ft meant for the lobby, servant toilet, air handling unit etc., and a terrace of 1,653.67 sq ft, according to the documents. The total carpet area works out to 4,210.87 sq ft. The apartment comes with four car parking spaces and offers a view of Mahim Bay and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

Sinha, the daughter of actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha, purchased a 4,628 sq ft apartment on the 16th floor of the same premium residential tower in March 2020, making this her second apartment in the 26-storey highrise popular among Bollywood celebrities.

Earlier, actor Arjun Kapoor had purchased a 4,364 sq ft apartment in the highrise on the 19th floor, but it was sold in May 2022 for 16 crore. His girlfriend Malaika Arora had also booked an apartment in the building for 14.5 crore. Bigg Boss star Karan Kundra was another celebrity who bought a 5,238 sq ft apartment in May 2022 for 14 crore. In March 2022, cricketer Prithvi Shaw also paid 10.5 crore for a 2,209 sq ft carpet area apartment with an attached terrace spanning 1,654 sq ft on the eighth floor.

