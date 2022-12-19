Soon read books over a cup of coffee at Vishnudas Bhave auditorium

NAVI MUMBAI Patrons at the popular Vishnudas Bhave auditorium in Vashi will not be confined to just plays and dramas any longer. Soon they be able to enlighten themselves with books as well. Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to construct a library in the premises of the auditorium.

The civic body has made budgetary provision this year for the library along with other libraries in the city. It is now planning to start the construction soon. The library will have books in Marathi, Hindi, English and other languages, along with magazines. There will also be a tea-coffee shop to provide the complete experience of reading books.

“The library construction will cost over ₹28 lakh. We have started the tender process for it. Municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar has conceptualised a novel well equipped library, which will soon be readied,” City engineer Sanjay Desai said.

Desai further added, “The library will be constructed on the ground floor where a fountain presently exists. The fountain was shut down a few years ago due to the mosquito menace. We will now make use of that vacant space.”

The city engineer made it clear that although the library is being built inside the auditorium premises, it will not be restricted to patrons alone. “Local residents and those coming to the nearby auditoriums can take advantage of the library.”

Municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar justified the location for the library by saying, “There is new integrated commercial centre coming up at Vashi bus depot next to the auditorium. With Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj chowk nearby, it will ensure presence of a large number of people in the area who can benefit from the library where they can spend quality time.”

Narvekar said this was probably first such experiment in the state of having a library at the auditorium. “We are sure it will get a good response,” he concluded.

