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South, central Mumbai to face water disruption this week

The civic body will install two 1,500 mm butterfly valves on a tunnel pipeline linked to the Bhandarwada Hill reservoir. The civic body said the move aims to streamline water supply to several reservoirs

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 03:50 am IST
By Osama Rawal
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Mumbai: An 18-hour water shutdown will affect large parts of south and central Mumbai from 10 am on April 22 to 4am the following day, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) undertaking pipeline work in Sewri to improve water distribution.

South, central Mumbai to face water disruption this week

The civic body will install two 1,500 mm butterfly valves on a tunnel pipeline linked to the Bhandarwada Hill reservoir. The civic body said the move aims to streamline water supply to several reservoirs.

Water supply will be completely shut in parts of A, B, C and F South wards during the shutdown period, while several pockets in E ward will receive water at low pressure.

In A ward, areas around CSMT, major government offices and other key institutions will see no water supply on Wednesday. B ward will experience staggered shutdowns across residential and commercial pockets on both days, including Dongri, Masjid Bunder and nearby localities. C ward will face a shutdown on Thursday in major market and residential pockets.

 
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