SP Jain Group acquires California Miramar University, expands into US

Mumbai: The SP Jain Group announced on Wednesday its acquisition of California Miramar University (CMU), marking a strategic expansion into the United States. The announcement came during a press conference celebrating the launch of CMU's new campus in San Jose, Silicon Valley.

At the San Jose location, CMU will offer cutting-edge undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Artificial Intelligence (AI), including an MBA and MS in Artificial Intelligence. These programmes are accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC) and approved by the US Department of Education. Graduating students will be eligible to apply for Optional Practical Training (OPT) and Curricular Practical Training (CPT).

This strategic move strengthens the S P Jain Group's global presence, now offering students the opportunity to study across campuses in Singapore, Dubai, Sydney, India, London, and the United States. Additionally, students will have the option to graduate with a US degree.

During the conference, the S P Jain Group and CMU also introduced a groundbreaking AI tutor technology. Developed in Silicon Valley, this personalised study aid works alongside expert faculty to deliver a comprehensive educational experience. The AI tutor offers 24/7 support tailored to each student's needs, creating customised education plans, providing instant feedback, and bridging the gap between academic learning and industry requirements.

Nitish Jain, President of S P Jain Group, stated, "This acquisition marks a pivotal moment in our global education strategy. By bringing CMU into the S P Jain family, we're not just expanding our geographical reach; we're embracing the innovation hub of Silicon Valley and strengthening our commitment to AI-driven education."

Chitpasong Vazquez, President and CAO of California Miramar University, added, "Joining forces with the S P Jain Group opens up exciting possibilities for our students and faculty. Our shared vision of AI-first education and global perspectives will create unparalleled opportunities for the next generation of leaders."