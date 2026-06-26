Mumbai: Legislative assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar has directed the state government to investigate the stabbing incident on a Churchgate-Nalasopara local on Tuesday, which led to the death of a 22-year-old man, and table a detailed response in the house by Monday.

Speaker asks for report on Nallasopara local stabbing

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Calling it a “very serious incident”, Narwekar said, “Thousands of commuters travel every day in the city, and it is a matter of grave concern if somebody is stabbed to death. Thorough security at railway stations is a subject of the railways, law and order in the city is the responsibility of the state government. The GRP (government railway police), headed by an IPS officer, is under the control of the state government…The state government should make a statement by Monday evening on the steps taken to ensure the safety of commuters.”

On Tuesday night, a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death inside the first-class compartment of a Churchgate-Nalasopara local, following an altercation with a fellow passenger over closing the coach’s doors to protect against a heavy downpour. The tragedy came just five months after a 33-year-old Mumbai college professor was knifed to death by a 27-year-old daily wage labourer over a dispute about space in a crowded local train.

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{{^usCountry}} On Thursday, Shiv Sena MLA Bhaskar Jadhav and Congress leader Nana Patole moved an adjournment motion in the Assembly, demanding a discussion on Tuesday’s incident. Patole said the incident had sent shockwaves across the country and raised serious questions about the safety and security of railway commuters and the livelihood of common people. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Thursday, Shiv Sena MLA Bhaskar Jadhav and Congress leader Nana Patole moved an adjournment motion in the Assembly, demanding a discussion on Tuesday’s incident. Patole said the incident had sent shockwaves across the country and raised serious questions about the safety and security of railway commuters and the livelihood of common people. {{/usCountry}}

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“It is shocking that the accused was able to carry a knife into the train despite scanners being installed at railway station gates. I personally visited some stations and found that the scanning machinery was defunct. It is alarming to see that security in a city that witnessed the 26/11 attacks is out of control,” Patole said.

Though the adjournment motion was rejected, the speaker directed the government to make a statement on the matter by Monday evening.