Speaker cancels Ghana tour after Raut slams him for delaying disqualification hearing

Mumbai: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar who was set to visit Ghana to attend the 66th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) next week cancelled his tour on Friday following criticism by Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut who slammed him for delaying the hearing of Sena MLAs disqualification pleas.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Raut claimed that Narwekar was not part of the delegation led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to Ghana to attend the CPC. However, he joined the delegation to delay the disqualification hearing of Shinde-led Sena MLAs.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has chalked out a strategy to corner Narwekar for delaying the decision on disqualification of MLAs and will object to the schedule of procedure declared by him. In its submission before the Supreme Court, it will point out how Narwekar is delaying the decision on disqualification and will also cite his Ghana tour.

Thackeray faction on Friday criticised Narwekar for going on Ghana tour to attend the 66th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) and alleged that it is part of politics to delay the decision on disqualification.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In the hearing held on September 18 SC had expressed displeasure over the delay in hearing even after four months of the verdict and announced the next hearing in October. After that and ahead of the next hearing, Speaker Narwekar held the hearing on September 25. But the schedule of procedure declared by him and his Ghana visit will delay the decision on disqualification more. We will bring all these things before SC in the next hearing and are confident that SC will take serious cognizance of the Speaker’s delay tactics.” said the leader of Thackeray faction. As per the schedule finalised by Narwekar, weekly hearings will be conducted and the hearings are likely to continue till mid-January 2024.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the other hand MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Friday criticised Narwekar. “The decision on Maharashtra’s parliamentary democracy is kept pending and delayed on Speaker Rahul Narvekar’s table (as tribunal). Done purposely as if to protect an unconstitutional govt that was forced on Maharashtra, a year ago! Ironically, as Speaker Rahul Narwekar, he headed to Ghana for the Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference on parliamentary democracy. Irony or a joke? What will he speak on or how will he participate in a conference meant to protect and promote parliamentary democracy, while he is ensuring that democracy in Maharashtra (India’s second-largest state) is killed?” said Aaditya in a post on X (formerly Twitter). MP Sanjay Raut also slammed Narwekar for going to Ghana and delaying the hearing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the controversy erupted over the Ghana tour, Speaker Rahul Narwekar cancelled his plan to go there. An official from the Speaker’s office confirmed that Narwekar cancelled the Ghana tour. “The Ghana tour was on the schedule of the Speaker but he was in two minds over the tour. Now he has dropped the idea to go to Ghana,” said the official.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Surendra P Gangan Surendra P Gangan is Senior Assistant Editor with political bureau of Hindustan Times’ Mumbai Edition. He covers state politics and Maharashtra government’s administrative stories. Reports on the developments in finances, agriculture, social sectors among others. ...view detail