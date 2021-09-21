Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Special committee surveying auto rickshaw stands in Kalyan-Dombivli told to submit report by Sep 27
mumbai news

Special committee surveying auto rickshaw stands in Kalyan-Dombivli told to submit report by Sep 27

The special committee formed by Kalyan Regional Transport Authority to survey the auto rickshaw stands in Kalyan-Dombivli has been asked to submit the survey report by September 27
By Sajana Nambiar, Kalyan
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 07:47 PM IST
Auto rickshaws outside Kalyan railway station. A special committee to survey auto stands in Kalyan-Dombivli has been asked to submit report by September 27. (RISHIKESH CHOUDHARY/HT)

The special committee formed by the Kalyan Regional Transport Authority to survey the auto rickshaw stands in Kalyan-Dombivli has been asked to submit the survey report by September 27.

The committee was formed by the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) chief, Vijay Suryavanshi, in a meeting with the traffic police, RTO and auto rickshaw unions in order to decongest the city from illegal auto stands and have a proper plan for the stands.

Although the committee was formed in March this year, the work on the survey was delayed further by the committee due to the surge in Covid cases. The report was expected to be submitted by April.

This is not the first time a survey would be conducted for the auto stands in the city. Similar surveys were conducted earlier also but there was no implementation done based on the surveys.

“The report shall be submitted by September 27 to us by the committee following which it will be sent to the civic body for further permission and implementation,” said an officer of Kalyan RTO.

The survey committee members comprises one motor vehicle inspector of RTO, one traffic police officer, one Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Transport officer and one representative from the auto rickshaw union.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

After 2 years, Nallasopara man arrested for stabbing parents with hammer, screwdriver

Khwaja Yunus case: Court raps Maharashtra govt, CID, for failing to appoint spl prosecutor

Engine failure of goods train disrupts Central Railway services near Asangaon

Thane: Probe ordered into additional road widening without approval
TRENDING TOPICS
World Alzheimer's Day
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mullah Baradar
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP