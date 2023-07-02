Wadhawan brothers’ plea to make video calls to family rejected

MUMBAI: A special court on Friday rejected a plea filed by Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan seeking permission to allow them to video conference with their family members twice a day.

The Wadhawan brothers who are currently lodged at Taloja jail in connection to a multi-crore bank loan scam case had filed separate applications urging the court to direct prison authorities to allow them to make video calls to their family and lawyer.

The plea was, however, opposed by the jail authorities stating that video conferencing with relatives is not permitted under the Jail Manual. However, it was claimed that the relatives can be allowed to meet them personally as per the prison rules.

While rejecting the pleas, special judge MG Deshpande said, “It is to be noted that jails in Mumbai are overcrowded. It must be noted that the offence against present applicants is very serious. It cannot be ignored that with the help of laundered money, the applicant and his brother were to purchase property in London.”

“If the plea for video calls is allowed, that will amount to interference in jail administration. Apart from this, it will hamper further investigation of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). If every prisoner seeks to allow such a video conferencing calling facility, it will create a difficult situation,” the court said in its order.

Besides, the court said the Wadhawan brothers have several cases pending before the court and they are brought to the court for these cases regularly. Hence, the court said they can consult their lawyers when they are brought to the court.

“It is noticed that on each and every date of this case as well as various other cases, despite directions, these Wadhawan brothers were always sent to the court and they have been always in the court throughout the day and they also meet their lawyers,” the court said.

