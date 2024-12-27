Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Special trains for new year

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 27, 2024 07:36 AM IST

MUMBAI: Railways to run 12 special suburban trains on New Year's Eve for smooth travel; 8 by Western Railway, 4 by Central Railway, halting at all stations.

MUMBAI: The railways will run 12 special suburban local services on the eve of new year, to ensure smooth travel for passengers celebrating New Year’s. Of the 12 special suburban services, Western Railway is going to run eight services, while Central Railway will run four services, after midnight on Tuesday.

Special trains for new year
Special trains for new year

The special suburban services, planned to be operated to benefit passengers, will halt at all suburban stations. Vineet Abhishek, chief PRO of Western Railway, said that eight services will be operated between Churchgate and Virar stations.

“Of these, four services will be in down (Virar bound) and four will be in up (Churchgate bound) directions,” he said.

The Virar bound suburban locals will depart from Churchgate at 1:15am, 2am, 2:30am and 3:25 am, while the Churchgate bound locals from Virar will depart at 0:15 am, 0:45 am, 1:40 am and 3:05 am.

Central Railway will also operate four special trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Kalyan on the main line, CSMT and Panvel on Harbour Line. The trains on both these lines will depart from their starting points at 1:30 am.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On