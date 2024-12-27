MUMBAI: The railways will run 12 special suburban local services on the eve of new year, to ensure smooth travel for passengers celebrating New Year’s. Of the 12 special suburban services, Western Railway is going to run eight services, while Central Railway will run four services, after midnight on Tuesday. Special trains for new year

The special suburban services, planned to be operated to benefit passengers, will halt at all suburban stations. Vineet Abhishek, chief PRO of Western Railway, said that eight services will be operated between Churchgate and Virar stations.

“Of these, four services will be in down (Virar bound) and four will be in up (Churchgate bound) directions,” he said.

The Virar bound suburban locals will depart from Churchgate at 1:15am, 2am, 2:30am and 3:25 am, while the Churchgate bound locals from Virar will depart at 0:15 am, 0:45 am, 1:40 am and 3:05 am.

Central Railway will also operate four special trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Kalyan on the main line, CSMT and Panvel on Harbour Line. The trains on both these lines will depart from their starting points at 1:30 am.