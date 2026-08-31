‘Speeding’ car kills 8-year-old in Bandra, driver held

Mumbai: An eight-year-old boy returning home after playing was killed when a car hit him while he was crossing a Bandra road on Sunday afternoon, police said. Police arrested the driver, 45-year-old Bandra resident and gym trainer Megha Rawal, after eyewitnesses alleged that she was speeding and talking on her mobile phone when the crash occurred.

The vehicle involved in the accident will be examined by the Regional Transport Office

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The deceased has been identified as Ayansh Gupta, a resident of the Kadeshwar area in Bandra (West). The accident occurred around 3.30pm on St John Baptist Road, which connects to Mount Mary Church.

According to police, Ayansh had gone out to play and was returning home when the Innova Crysta allegedly hit him while he was crossing the road.

Passersby informed the Bandra police about the crash. A police team reached the spot and took Ayansh to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the car was speeding and that Rawal was speaking on her mobile phone when it hit Ayansh.

Police are yet to determine whether the accident was caused by human error or a mechanical problem. “The car will be examined by the Regional Transport Officers to find out whether the accident was caused by mechanical or human error,” said an officer from Bandra police station.

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{{^usCountry}} The police registered a case against Rawal under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to causing death by negligence, along with other relevant provisions of the BNS and Motor Vehicles Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police registered a case against Rawal under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to causing death by negligence, along with other relevant provisions of the BNS and Motor Vehicles Act. {{/usCountry}}