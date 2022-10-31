SRA scam: Somaiya claims Kishori Pednekar summoned again; police deny

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya took a swipe at former city mayor and Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Kishori Pednekar for her alleged involvement in the SRA scam.

In a press conference on Sunday, Somaiya claimed that Kishori Pednekar has been summoned again by the Dadar police on Tuesday as she failed to appear before the police on October 29 after she was summoned.

He also demanded that the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police investigate the scam, along with other irregularities by Pednekar and her family members.

However, when contacted, senior police inspector Mahesh Mugutrao, from Dadar police station, he denied that Pednekar had been called again for inquiries related to the scam. “She already appeared for inquiries last week and she said that she would present some evidence in her support. We are waiting for her to do the same and have not summoned her,” Mugutrao said.

The BJP leader have alleged that the documents related to a flat in Gomata Janata SRA Cooperative Society, Lower Parel were fraudulently transferred to Pednekar’s brother late Sunil Kadam. “Besides a case registered in Dadar, there are cases registered in Nirmal Nagar and Marine Lines police stations as well. The Slum Rehabilitation Authority has started an inquiry into the alleged scam, and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has moved the sessions court against fraud. I have also filed a PIL in the Bombay high court against the scams by the former Mumbai mayor. We are demanding a thorough inquiry into all misdoings of Pednekar and her family by EOW of Mumbai police. I have personally urged chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for the probe,” Somaiya said in a press conference on Sunday.

Pednekar has rubbished the allegations and said, “Somaiya is a chartered accountant. He should level allegations with proof. I visited all six galas he alleged to be mine, but occupants of these galas endorsed the claims. If Somaiya provided those flats or galas belonging to me, I will put a lock there. These are pressure tactics, but I would not bow to them. I have already submitted proofs in the Bombay high court,” she said.