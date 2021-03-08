SSR death case: NBC arrests three, including a drug supplier, from Goa

The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three persons, including one who allegedly supplied drugs to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, from Goa on Sunday in two separate operations, and also seized a huge amount of drugs from them. The NCB has been probing the drug angle in the actor’s death case.

The bureau’s Mumbai zonal unit and Goa sub-zonal team arrested Ugochukwu Solomon Ubabuko, from Nigeria, and John Infinity alias David, from Congo, and drug supplier Hemant Sah alias Maharaj.

Ubabuko was arrested earlier by the Goa Police in 2013 in connection with a narcotics case but was out on bail. Raids were also conducted at the premises of one Prasad Walke, said NCB officials.

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede said earlier investigation revealed that Sah supplied drugs to Anuj Keshwani and Regal Mahakaal -- two drug suppliers whose names came up during the probe -- who, in turn, allegedly supplied them to Rajput. Both Keshwani and Mahakaal had allegedly confessed that Sah had supplied LSD and charas to them.

Officials from Goa sub-zonal unit and an operations team from Mumbai conducted searches in Mazal Wado, Assagao area, late on Sunday where they apprehended the two African nationals. They also allegedly recovered 41 blots of LSD (commercial quantity), 28 gm of charas, 22 gms of cocaine, 1.1kg of marijuana, 160 gms of a white powder believed to be a narcotics drugs, 500 grams of a blue crystal substance suspected to be a psychotropic substance, and ₹10,000 in cash.

In the second operation, officials of the Mumbai unit nabbed Sah from Miramar, Panjim, in Goa. Sah is a native of Madhya Pradesh and has been running a shack in Morjim area, Goa, for the past several years. Wankhede said the agency conducted raids at his premises on Sunday evening and recovered 15 blots of LSD (commercial quantity) and 30 grams of charas from there.

During a search of Keshwani’s Khar residence in September last year, the agency allegedly seized 590 grams of hashish, 0.64 gram of LSD sheets, 304 grams of marijuana, ₹185,200 and 5,000 in Indonesian currency.

His interrogation led the NCB to Regal Mahakaal who allegedly supplied drugs to Keshwani.

Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra in June last year following which the Mumbai Police conducted a probe and said he died by suicide. The case was later handed over to the Central Investigation Bureau and the Enforcement Directorate and NCB were also roped in to investigate the money laundering and drugs angle respectively. (With inputs from Gerard de Souza in Goa)