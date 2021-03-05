SSR drug case: NCB files charge sheet, names Rhea Chakraborty, others as accused
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday filed a 12,000-page charge sheet before a special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, in the case related to the drugs angle to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.
The charge sheet names 33 accused, including actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, and Kshitij Ravi Prasad, a former executive producer of Dharma Productions.
The agency has listed statements of around 200 witnesses.
Also Read | Sushant’s sister Shweta says she’s ‘falling into an abyss’ waiting for closure
The NCB began probing the angle last year on the basis of some WhatsApp chats involving the alleged supply of drugs.
ALSO WATCH | Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik at NCB office to mark attendance
Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, and some house staff of Rajput were among those arrested for allegedly supplying drugs to Rajput. Most of them are now out on bail.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reconsider Covid vaccine charge in private hospitals: Siddaramaiah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 virus mutating faster in Bengaluru, reveals IISC study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pinarayi Vijayan, 3 ministers involved in Kerala gold smuggling, court told
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hindu priest forces railways to erase MP station’s name written in Urdu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tandav: SC stays Aparna Purohit's arrest, directs her to cooperate
- The top court also asked Purohit to co-operate in the ongoing investigation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'To earn tax...': Rahul Gandhi joins Congress campaign against price rise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSR drug case: NCB files charge sheet, names Rhea Chakraborty, others as accused
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six states including account for 84.44% daily new Covid-19 cases: Govt
- Out of the six states, Maharashtra is the worst-hit by the resurgence of Covid-19. On Thursday, it reported its highest 8,998 fresh cases which pushed the state's tally to 21,88,183.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Miranda House to start training aspiring women politicians
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court issues notice to Centre regarding soldier missing since 1997
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NASA satellites show fires still raging over Similipal, rest of Odisha
- NASA images dispute the claim made by forest officers in the state that the fires at Similipal biosphere reserve were more or less under control.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EAM Jaishankar condoles death of Bangladesh PM's political adviser
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sansad TV: Cost-cutting, content rejig behind merger of RS, LS TV
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSR death: NCB files over 12,000-page charge sheet, names Rhea Chakraborty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Another wet spell in J&K to bring down temperature, may disrupt traffic
- He added there was a possibility of disruption in surface transport over the higher reaches due to wet spell and snow later this week.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox