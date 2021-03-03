IND USA
Shweta Singh Kirti is one of Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters.
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti pens note, says she's 'falling into an abyss' waiting for closure

  • Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has penned a note about not getting closure in the actor's death case.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:48 PM IST

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has shared a note on social media, talking about unanswered questions around his death. Sushant died in June last year. His death was ruled a suicide by the Mumbai Police, but the Central Bureau of Investigation took over the case after mounting public pressure.

Shweta in her note, shared on Instagram on Wednesday, wrote that she is yet to find closure. Sushant's family has accused his girlfriend at the time, Rhea Chakraborty, of abetting his suicide and misappropriating his funds, among other things.


"There is so much that needs to be said, But no words to express! There is a mountain to be climbed, But no set path defined! The warrior in me is all grief-stricken and withered, But the unwavering faith inside is not ready to flicker!" Shweta wrote.

She continued, "My heart clamours, 'I am falling into an abyss, I need to heal' My mind says I haven’t found closure… The answers to deal! There is no end in sight, But have questions that will never ever subside!!"

Sushant's fans showed up in droves in the comments section. "I love Sushant, I missI miss him," one person wrote. "Can feel your pain," wrote another.

Also read: Ankita Lokhande tells Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans: ‘You don't know my story, so stop blaming me’

Shweta often shares old memories of Sushant on social media, and has in the past organised memorial services in his honour. She is based in the US, and flew down to India to be with the family in their time of grief.

Rhea, meanwhile, has denied all allegations, and filed a counter-suit against two of Sushant's other sisters, alleging that they procured medication for him without a physical consultation. While the court dismissed the case against one sister, the other can still face prosecution.

