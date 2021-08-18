Staff not fully jabbed yet, most malls in Mumbai remain shut

Two days after reopening, at least 12 malls in the city were shut on Tuesday, owing to the state’s condition that the staff should be fully vaccinated. Mall owners said a majority of their staff is partially vaccinated, considering they are below the age of 45.

The state last week allowed malls to open from August 15, after asking them to stay shut all throughout the second wave of Covid-19. On Tuesday, Inorbit Mall, Growel’s 101 Mall and several other malls in the city remained shut on Tuesday, even as many are still to start operations. According to mall owners, last week they had sought clarity on citizens below 18 years of age, considering there is no vaccine for kids, and had also requested the state and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to relax the condition of two doses to a single dose.

However, the state on Monday clarified that all staff members of malls and even customers will have to be fully vaccinated and two weeks should have passed after that to enter the mall and work. Regarding citizens below the age of 18, the state said they should be allowed, considering there is no vaccine available for children.

Sachin Dhanawade, chief operating officer (COO), retail & real estate, Grauer & Weil (India) Limited, which operates Growel’s 1O1 Mall in Kandivli, said, “The condition is difficult to meet as a large majority of employees and staff are aged below 45. The vaccination for this age group started in May, which was soon suspended due to shortage. The supply was later resumed around June 21. Furthermore, the Central Government also extended the gap between two doses for Covishield. With most having taken the first dose only, malls will not be able to operate before September-end.”

In a tweet, Inorbit Mall said, “Please note that Inorbit Mall Malad and Vashi will not be operational until further instructions from government authorities. We regret the inconvenience. Hope to see you soon.” Mukesh Kumar, chairman, Shopping Centres Association of India (SCAI), said it was impossible to run the malls in this scenario.