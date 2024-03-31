Stalker who attempted to kill woman arrested

Mumbai: The Kurar police on Saturday arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly attempting to kill a woman whose harassment complaint had previously landed him in jail. The accused, who has a reputation of being a ruffian, attacked the woman with a rod, after which she sustained severe injuries. HT Image

According to the police, Mohammed Haroon Idrisi alias Chaman attacked the victim who runs computer classes in the Sanjay Nagar neighbourhood of Malad East on Saturday morning around 9am. She sustained grievous injuries on her head, hands and waist and was rushed to a nearby government hospital.

Locals were angry that despite being informed about the incident soon after it happened, the police took over five hours to reach out to the victim’s family only around 1.30 pm. “At this time, Haroon got enough time to escape. It’s only after some of us reached out to the senior officials that someone was sent to the hospital to check on her condition and record the statement of her family,” said one angry neighbour.

Talking about the incident, an officer from Kurar police said that the accused claimed to be in love with the victim. “He had started stalking him after first expressing his feelings to her. He had also proposed marriage to her which she refused. As the stalking did not stop even after the refusal, the woman had registered a non-cognisable offence against the accused in 2021,” he said.

He further said that in 2022, the woman had also filed a molestation complaint against the accused, for which he had to serve a jail sentence.

“After coming out on bail, he started harassing her again. The woman stopped paying any heed to him and his advances, after which he decided to attack her on Saturday,” said the officer. The accused was booked by them under charge of attempted murder (IPC 307). The police also were successful in locating and arresting him from Vasai the same evening.