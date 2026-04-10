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Start-ups target parents with eco-friendly kids’ brands

Start-ups across food, fashion and personal care brands are targeting children with safe and sustainable product lines

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 07:16 am IST
By Shuchi Bansal
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MUMBAI: Mukesh Rajpurohit who founded children’s premium nightwear Mimito six months ago, talks passionately about building a product without compromising on fabric quality. For many brands the fabric cost is a fraction of their Maximum Retail Price and parents end up paying more for marketing costs and channels margins. Mimito targets 3- to 10-year-olds and is committed to natural fabrics -- 100% cotton which is soft and safe for children’s skin and not “synthetic shortcuts,” Rajpurohit claims. His family’s background in apparel ensures strong relationships across the textile supply chain which helps in quality control, he argues.

Family together. Parents children and grandparents hugging and embracing. Vector happy illustrated cartoon characters spending time together in concepts bonding family (SpicyTruffel - stock.adobe.com)

Start-ups across food, fashion and personal care brands are targeting children with safe and sustainable product lines. Kidbea which focuses on bamboo-based apparel for infants and children up to 6 years, raised 30 crore in Series A funding in March. Kidbea founder Swapnil Srivastav says the brand works only with bamboo and organic cotton. “Bamboo is naturally antibacterial, thermoregulating, and softer than conventional cotton. Organic cotton is grown without pesticides or synthetic fertilizers. When we say clean label, we mean it at the fibre level, not as a marketing badge,” says Srivastav, who spotted a need-gap in the market dominated by synthetic fibre clothing.

Chanakya Gupta, co-founder, Tuco Kids, is busy building skincare, haircare and makeup products from natural ingredients. Six months ago, the company raised $4 million in a funding round led by RTP Global with existing investors Fireside Ventures, Whiteboard Capital and MG Investment participating. Urban Indian parents shifting to eco-friendly brands for children is a clear trend, Gupta says. “What was once limited to baby care is now expanding into broader children’s categories. The strongest demand is in daily-use, high-contact categories such as skincare, personal care, haircare, and oral care. There is also emerging interest in categories like fashion, accessories, and food, where the idea of “clean” is beginning to extend beyond ingredients into materials and sourcing,” he adds.

Companies’ business growth reflects this trend. Tuco Kids has seen 300 x revenue growth, expansion from fewer than 10 to over 80 SKUs and over 1.3 lakh monthly customers. “This category is not well defined yet. Some reports have pegged this market at $400-500 million currently which can grow multi-fold in the next few years,” says Chanakya Gupta. Mimito, which is available in offline retail stores across 7 PIN codes in Maharashtra, plans to expand to more PIN codes, add daywear and launch its D2C and WhatsApp commerce channels.

Srivastav says equating sustainable products with premium or niche categories is outdated. “Our 499 to 4,999 price range is not luxury. It’s for the aspirational mass,” he says. “We sit in the sweet spot where a young couple in Lucknow or Surat can stretch (budget) to buy for their new-born without it being a painful decision. And that’s exactly why it’s scalable,” he says. “We’re building for the next 50 million Indian parents who want better for their child and are willing to pay a modest premium for it. That’s a very large, very real market,” he adds.

 
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