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State defers proposal to give 160 hA of eco-sensitive land to Tata hydro project

The FAC asked the state to submit the comments of the environment ministry’s concerned division with regard to taking up the proposal in an eco-sensitive area

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 06:10 am IST
By Yogesh Naik
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MUMBAI: The Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) of the central ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC) has deferred a proposal from Tata Power to divert 160.78 hectares of forest land for the construction of the 1800-MW Pumped Hydro Storage Project to be set up in Pune district’s Shirwata. The committee observed that the proposed land fell in the eco-sensitive area of the Western Ghats.

State defers proposal to give 160 hA of eco-sensitive land to Tata hydro project

The aforementioned forest land has a canopy density of 0.7 (very dense forest), and 64,729 trees are proposed to be felled, according to the minutes of the meeting held on March 24, which were uploaded last week. The project also requires 37.01 hectares of private land. When contacted by HT, a Tata Power spokesperson declined to comment.

According to the minutes, the FAC said that after going through the facts of the proposal and submissions made by the state nodal officer, it had deferred the proposal. The FAC asked the state to submit the comments of the environment ministry’s concerned division with regard to taking up the proposal in an eco-sensitive area.

The forest department, in its analysis of the issue, has pointed out that the Bhimashankar Wildlife Sanctuary is 19.98 km and the Karnala Bird Sanctuary 34.48 km away from the forest land proposed to be diverted. The deputy conservator of forests, Pune, in his report has noted that a wildlife mitigation plan is very necessary, as the project area supports important wildlife species such as leopards, sambars, barking deer, reptiles and amphibians.

The state government has said that the project does not warrant displacement of any human habitation, and therefore, a resettlement and rehabilitation plan is not required for this project.

 
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