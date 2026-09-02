MUMBAI: While the death of the Phaltan-based doctor at Sion Hospital on Monday has stoked protests in Solapur district, the state government on Tuesday formed a high-level committee under the additional chief secretary of the state home department to draft an Action Taken Report (ATR) on the October 2025 suicide of another female doctor from the Sub-district Hospital in Phaltan, who also allegedly died due to political and departmental harassment.

State forms panel for action report on suicide of female Phaltan doc inquiry

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After the 28-year-old was found dead in a hotel room in Phaltan, with names of her alleged abusers written on her palm, the state government had appointed a one-member commission of inquiry headed by former Bombay high court judge Justice Sanjay Mehere to probe and submit the report, on October 23, 2025.

While the commission submitted its findings in May 2026, the government has not made it public yet, and instituted another committee to examine the findings and corrective measures recommended by the Mehere Commission, following which it will prepare a draft ATR. The government has ordered the committee to submit the draft to the state cabinet and legislature in three months.

Besides the home secretary in the team, seven other members include secretaries of the public health department, medical education and drugs department, additional director general of police (Law and Order), superintendent of police, Satara, and joint/deputy secretary (Law).

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under IPS officer Tejaswi Satpute, which was formed to probe the female doctor’s death, submitted its report and chargesheet at the Phaltan court against two accused – police sub-inspector Gopal Madane and Prashant Bankar, the son of the homeowner whose house the doctor had rented. PSI Madane was subsequently suspended. The matter is now pending before the local court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under IPS officer Tejaswi Satpute, which was formed to probe the female doctor’s death, submitted its report and chargesheet at the Phaltan court against two accused – police sub-inspector Gopal Madane and Prashant Bankar, the son of the homeowner whose house the doctor had rented. PSI Madane was subsequently suspended. The matter is now pending before the local court. {{/usCountry}}