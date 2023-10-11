State gives nod to allocation of 21 hectares to Bhonsala Military School

The state cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal allocating 21 hectares of land in Nagpur to Bhonsala Military School founded by late B S Moonje, one of the founders of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. The government land has been given to the institution to set up a residential school for giving training in the civil services.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The decision was taken as per the revenue department’s policy of allocating land to exemplary institutions in the field of education. The land parcel at Chakki Khapa in Nagpur has been provided on a lease for 30 years on an annual rent basis.

The higher and technical education department, in its remarks on the proposal, has said that the demand made by the institution for a residential school is unreasonable. It has cited a 2017 order of the department and said that the allocation of 10 acres to the institution would be appropriate.

Bhosala Military School in Nashik imparts training to school and college students to appear for the military services. It was founded by Moonje in June 1937. The school is run by Central Hindu Military Education Society which was founded by him in 1935. The school was on the radar of Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad after the Malegaon blast in September 2008.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!