State keen on Vantara-like project, writes to Anant Ambani

Mumbai: The state government will request the central government to allow industrialists to open animal rescue and rehabilitation centres in the state, along the lines of Vantara in Gujarat, state forest minister Ganesh Naik told the assembly on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Asiatic Lionesses during his visit to the wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation centre, Vantara, in Jamnagar on Tuesday (ANI)

“I have spoken to forest officers and directed them to send a proposal to the central government,” Naik said during a debate in the assembly on rising instances of man-animal conflict.

“I have also written to Reliance Foundation director Anant Ambani to start a Vantara-like project in Maharashtra. He can name it ‘Chandtara’ or ‘Suryatara’,” Naik noted.

Vantara, established by Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation within the company’s refinery complex in Gurajat’s Jamnagar district, was inaugurated by prime minister Narendra Modi on March 4.

The 3,000-acre sanctuary is dedicated to the rescue, treatment, care, and rehabilitation of animals. It is a brainchild of Anant Ambani, son of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and director on the boards of Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation.

The forest minister, while speaking in the assembly, said that while the number of tigers in Maharashtra had risen from 101 in 2000 to 444 in 2024, the prey base in core areas of wildlife sanctuaries was shrinking.

“We have directed to increase plantations and trees that will help in increasing the number of prey animals in core areas of wildlife sanctuaries,” Naik said.