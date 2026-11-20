The state government has decided to undertake a massive water conservation drive to combat the water scarcity that has beset in nearly 90% of Maharashtra as a result of severe drought. It will include construction of 3.48 million groundwater recharge structures across the state by May 2027 and implementation of Jalyukta Shivar 3.0 in 18,000 villages. Through the scheme streams and drainage channels are deepened, and desilting is carried out in existing water bodies. The decision was taken through video conference between chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and union minister for Jal Shakti C R Patil. (Reuters/ Representational)

The state has also initiated a plan to rejuvenate rivers stretching 50 kilometers or more that remain dry during the non-monsoon periods.

The decision was taken through video conference between chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and union minister for Jal Shakti C R Patil on Thursday. Senior IAS officers also participated in the meeting.

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What the conservation plan covers The comprehensive action plan includes enhancing ground water levels by ensuring every drop of rainwater is absorbed into the ground, reviving old water conservation structures and constructing new ones. “The state aims to complete the construction of 34,83,940 groundwater recharge structures by May 2027, under the Centre’s Jal Sanchay: Jan Bhagidari campaign,” said Fadnavis to the media after the meeting.

Additionally, old water bodies will be revived, lakes repaired, farm ponds and recharge pits constructed, along with scientific planning and mapping of water conservation projects. The rural development, forest, public works, urban development, agriculture and water supply departments have been assigned responsibilities to carry out the tasks.

The state has sought special financial assistance from the Centre for these works given the severity of drought, said the chief minister.