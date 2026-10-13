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State mulls diverting water reserved for drought-hit Marathwada to Kumbh Mela, sparks outrage

President of the MSPSS Annasaheb Shinde, along with a delegation, met the executive director of the Godavari Marathwada Irrigation Development Corporation (GMIDC) and submitted a letter opposing the move. In the past eight months, 945 farmers have died by suicide

Published on: Oct 13, 2026, 07:47:40 IST
By Saurabha Kulshreshtha
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MUMBAI: A controversy has erupted over the alleged diversion of 190.79 million cubic metres (MCM) of water to the Kumbh Mela from the stock that was reserved for areas in drought-hit Marathwada. Representatives of the Marathwada Samnyayi Paniwatap Sangharsh Samiti (MSPSS) met state irrigation officers on Monday and demanded that the proposed diversion be scrapped.

State mulls diverting water reserved for drought-hit Marathwada to Kumbh Mela, sparks outrage
State mulls diverting water reserved for drought-hit Marathwada to Kumbh Mela, sparks outrage

A total of 386 MCM of water in Mukane, Bham, Bhavali and Waki dams in Nashik has been reserved for irrigation in 102 villages of Marathwada’s Vaijapur and Gangapur talukas covering around 43,860 hectares. Marathwada is facing a massive drought and water scarcity after a bad monsoon, and given this, reports about the diversion of half its stock to the Kumbh Mela has created outrage.

President of the MSPSS Annasaheb Shinde, along with a delegation, met the executive director of the Godavari Marathwada Irrigation Development Corporation (GMIDC) and submitted a letter opposing the move. “In the past eight months, 945 farmers have died by suicide. Due to the drought, agriculture and farmers are on the verge of complete destruction. There is not enough water for people and animals to drink. In this situation, the diversion of water reserved for Marathwada to the Kumbh Mela is injustice to the region and will affect the people severely,” says the letter signed by Shinde, former MLA Vijay Gavhane, MSPSS activist Sushila Murale and others.

When contacted, Jayant Gawali, executive director of GMIDC, confirmed that he had received the letter from the delegation. “I will look into the matter and will check the details with the department,” he said.

 
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