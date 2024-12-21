Maharashtra scraps centralised uniform distribution scheme

Mumbai: The Mahayuti government on Friday rolled back its centralised scheme for distribution of uniforms among government school students and entrusted the responsibility for uniform procurement and distribution to school management committees (SMC), in line with earlier practice. The move followed widespread delays and inefficiencies in the uniform distribution process this year, leaving approximately 32 lakh students without their second set of uniforms. The change will be applicable from 2025-26, the next academic year. State scraps centralised uniform distribution scheme

The centralised scheme, unveiled in May 2023 under the ‘One State, One Uniform’ policy, aimed to standardise uniform distribution across all government schools in the state. But it was riddled with problems and plagued by delays since its inception, with many students receiving their uniforms several months after the start of the academic year.

Schools struggled to comply with the government’s directive in the first year (2023-24) itself, said the principal of a city-based school on condition of anonymity. “Many students did not receive their two sets of uniforms as late as October 2023. In order to salvage the situation, schools were instructed to distribute only one set of uniforms, leading to chaos and discontent,” said the principal.

The situation worsened in 2024-25 when the government promised two sets of uniforms for each student. “Despite assurances, nearly 10% students did not get a single uniform set till October while those who got two sets comprised just 23%,” said a source from the education department. Numerous complaints regarding poor quality, ill-fitting sizes, and inconsistent stitching further marred the scheme, he noted.

Responding to the criticism, the department of school education on Friday issued an ordinance handing the responsibility for uniform procurement and distribution back to SMCs. The Maharashtra Primary Education Council will facilitate the process by transferring funds ( ₹30 per uniform per student) to SMCs and issuing guidelines for effective implementation.

All beneficiary students will receive two identical uniform sets, the ordinance clarified. Boys will receive sky blue shirts and dark blue shorts/ trousers while girls will receive sky blue shirts and dark blue pinafore skirts; in schools where salwar kameez is the standard attire, the kameez will be sky-blue and the salwar, dark blue.

R Vimala, director of the Maharashtra Primary Education Council, said, “The motive of the centralised scheme was good but the implementation led to a lot of stress for all stakeholders. That is why the decision to revert to the earlier decentralised system was taken.”

Jalindar Sarode, president of the Maharashtra State Shikshak Sena, and teacher activist Bhausaheb Chaskar welcomed the decision. “Teachers and principals endured great pain and anger from parents due to the scheme. It has been rolled back owing to demands of teachers’ unions, parents, and public representatives,” said Chaskar.

Prakash Pawar, secretary of the Solapur Readymade Kapad Utpadak Sangha (SRKUS), which used to supply uniforms to many schools under the decentralised scheme but was overlooked when the government moved to the centralised scheme, expressed relief at the decision. “This is a success for us after fighting with the government for nearly two years,” he said.