Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / State spent around 1.40 crore on Covid-19 treatment of ministers, finds RTI query
mumbai news

State spent around 1.40 crore on Covid-19 treatment of ministers, finds RTI query

HT Correspondent The Maharashtra government paid around ₹1
Maharashtra ministers Jitendra Awhad and Rajesh Tope HT File Photo
Published on Apr 21, 2022 11:21 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai

HT Correspondent

The Maharashtra government paid around 1.40 crore to private hospitals towards the Covid-19 treatment of its ministers during the pandemic, with five of them spending over 10 lakh each, data obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act shows.

Several ministers of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) tested positive for the virus in the last two years. Eighteen of them took treatment at private hospitals and the state cleared their bills. Among them, health minister Rajesh Tope spent the maximum amount of 34.40 lakh followed by energy minister Nitin Raut 17.63 lakh, rural development minister Hasan Mushrif 14.56 lakh, Abdul Sattar 12.56 lakh, Jitendra Awhad 11.76 lakh, Chhagan Bhujbal 9.03 lakh, Sunil Kedar 8.71 lakh, Jayant Patil 7.30 lakh, Subhash Desai 6.97 lakh, and Anil Parab 6.79 lakh. The lowest amount - 26,520 - was spent by minority affairs minister Nawab Malik.

Tope, however, told reporters that the bills were for his mother and not him. “Not a single rupee was spent on me for Covid-19 treatment. The bills were for my mother who was admitted to Bombay Hospital.”

RELATED STORIES

Tope’s mother Sharda Tope passed away in August 2020 at Bombay Hospital where she was receiving treatment for a prolonged illness. She was 74.

The state government cleared bills worth 41.38 lakh for Bombay Hospital, paid 26.27 lakh to Lilavati Hospital and 15.37 lakh to Breach Candy Hospital.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised the MVA for allowing its ministers to take treatment at private hospitals.

BJP leader Atul Bhatkhalkar said, “The ministers were taking five-star treatment at city hospitals when the common man was struggling to get a bed in government hospitals during the pandemic. The government has money to spend on the ministers, but not on the general public. Is this the Shivshahi [rule of Shivaji Maharaj] they claim to have been following?”

An official from the general administration department said, “Ministers are entitled to get reimbursement against medical expenses of their dependent members.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP