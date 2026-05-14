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State to introduce tough new law to cover hospitals, other clinical establishments

The draft bill makes the registration of all clinical establishments compulsory, and has a provision of a ₹5-lakh penalty and six-month imprisonment term for defaulters

Published on: May 14, 2026 04:38 am IST
By Surendra P Gangan
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MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government is set to introduce a sweeping new law to regulate hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres and virtually the entire healthcare sector through the proposed Maharashtra Clinical Establishment (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2025. The draft legislation seeks to replace the Bombay Nursing Homes Registration Act, 1949, and establish a comprehensive framework for registration, regulation, inspection and standardisation of healthcare facilities across the state.

State to introduce tough new law to cover hospitals, other clinical establishments

The draft bill makes the registration of all clinical establishments compulsory, and has a provision of a 5-lakh penalty and six-month imprisonment term for defaulters. Focusing on patients’ rights and grievances, it mandates a display of treatment charges, adherence to standardised rates and treatment protocol. Unlike existing laws, it covers all recognised systems of medicine, including ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy. It also intends to prescribe and enforce a minimum standards of facilities and services to standardise healthcare quality as mandated by the National Council for Clinical Establishments.

Public health department officials said the bill was with Devendra Fadnavis, who asked to look at it before putting it up for cabinet approval. “Once he approves it, it will go to the cabinet and then be tabled in the state legislature,” said an official. “Attempts have been made by earlier governments to introduce such a bill, but the powerful lobby of doctors, hospitals, clinics and laboratories opposed it tooth and nail.”

Rajesh Tope, former public health minister, said that the Clinical Establishment Act was the need of the hour in the public interest. “Many states in the country have implemented it, and we had attempted it during our government during 2019-22,” he said. “There are certain provisions like displaying the fees for a treatment, which doctors and their associations are opposing. The state government should take them into confidence and arrive at a consensus to push through the law.”

Dr Avinash Bhondwe, past president of the Indian Medical Association, said, “The act is nothing but the backdoor entry of Inspector Raj. It has many impractical provisions such as displaying a rate card and employing more staff. This has been attempted at least four times since 2004. We had opposed it tooth and nail then and we will do it again.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Surendra P Gangan

Surendra P Gangan is Senior Assistant Editor with political bureau of Hindustan Times’ Mumbai Edition. He covers state politics and Maharashtra government’s administrative stories. Reports on the developments in finances, agriculture, social sectors among others.

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