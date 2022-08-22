State to set up cyber intelligence unit in wake of increasing cybercrimes
Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis made the announcement in the legislative council on Monday in reply to a calling-attention motion
Mumbai In the wake of the rise in cybercrime cases, the state government on Monday announced that it would constitute a cyber intelligence unit and also hire private agencies to monitor the techniques used by frauds to dupe citizens.
Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis made the announcement in the legislative council on Monday in reply to a calling-attention motion.
While admitting that the number of matrimonial cheating cases is on the rise, Fadnavis said that the inspector general of police will be asked to suggest measures to be taken to curb fake information given on the matrimonial websites. He said that the government was considering making an affidavit mandatory for the applicants to declare that the information provided on the site was authentic.
“We are considering outsourcing the technological process to curtail cybercrime as the criminals have been using advanced technology. The technology keeps changing every few years and it becomes difficult for the manpower in government services to handle it. Instead, the outsourcing of technology and technological advancement will help us stay a step ahead of criminals,” said Fadnavis.
Fadnavis said that cybercrime cases have increased multifold as operators also work from other states or countries. “Most of the applications used for the cheating in the name of loan schemes are Chinese apps while the call centres for such schemes are operated from Nepal. It becomes difficult for the police to take action due to the jurisdiction constraint. The victims are cheated by asking for the bank details in the name of registration and margin money. The exorbitant money is deducted from the accounts. Cyber police have averted some of such transfers worth ₹3.5 crore,” Fadnavis said.
The DyCM also assured the upper house that the outsourcing is limited to the services related to the technology and all the rights related to the action and control over the information and data will remain with the government. Congress’s Bhai Jagtap had expressed apprehension over the misuse of the data in case of the outsourcing of the services.
Mamata Banerjee announces month-long Durga Puja celebration starting from Sept 1
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced a month-long Durga Puja celebration that will take off from September 1 with a mega rally in central Kolkata. She also increased the assistance from Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 which her government has been giving to the puja committees, waived taxes and increased the discount on electricity bills from 50% to 60%. Durga Puja is the biggest festival of West Bengal. Banerjee will also participate.
Rajasthan: Clashes erupt during filing of nomination papers for students' polls
Chaotic scenes were reported from some cities of Rajasthan, including capital Jaipur, on Monday after students clashed with police during filing of nominations for students' union polls scheduled for August 26. In a video shared by news agency ANI, police could be seen baton charging students who had assembled outside Rajasthan University in Jaipur to hold an election rally without permission. The report said the clash caused injuries to both police personnel and students.
Mumbai lad demonstrates car hack at world cybersecurity meet
Would you be crestfallen if you came to know that your car could be unlocked and its engine could be started without even your knowledge? However mindboggling it might sound, a 20-year-old man from the city has demonstrated to around 30,000 cybersecurity experts from across the world how a 2018 model of Honda Civic could be hacked using a ridiculously simple method.
Uttarakhand: Congress seeks CBI probe in UKSSSC exam paper leak
The Uttarakhand Congress on Monday sought a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission paper leak case. Mentioning about “mastermind” Hakam Singh Rawat's pictures with Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, Kapri said they were satisfied with the STF probe so far but asked if it would be able to act against big fishes and those in power when the investigation progresses.
Uttarakhand rainfall: 12 people still missing; SDRF deploys sniffer dogs
The Uttarakhand state disaster response force (SDRF) on Monday deployed four sniffer dogs in Sarkhet village to trace 12 people feared trapped under the debris for over 48 hours after torrential rainfall caused severe damage to properties in Dehradun and Tehri districts, a senior official said. SDRF commandant Manikant Mishra said rescue teams in Dehradun and Pauri Garhwal districts are still engaged in search operations.
