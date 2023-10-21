State’s decision to appoint English-medium teachers in govt schools sparks debate

Mumbai: The state government’s decision to appoint only English-medium teachers in government schools has sparked a debate and raised concerns among candidates who completed their school education in the Marathi language.

According to the government resolution (GR), the state intends to recruit English-speaking teachers in government schools to address the declining enrollment rates and bolster the quality of education.

While candidates eagerly await information on job vacancies, the state government issued a GR on October 13 to recruit English teachers as ‘resource persons.’ These resource persons will have the responsibility of training teachers in their respective cluster schools to enhance their English teaching techniques.

State education officials have noted that English education is a weak link in the state’s schools. The recruitment of English DEd (Diploma in Education) teachers is seen as a way to bridge this gap and enhance English language instruction in government schools. The state government plans to have at least one proficient English teacher in every school.

The selection process for these teaching positions is distinctive, with the first preference given to candidates who have completed both their school and professional education in English. Following this, candidates with English education up to class 12 will be considered, followed by those with English education up to class 10. Even candidates with non-English medium schooling but with professional education in English will be considered for these roles.

The decision, however, has faced criticism from candidates who are proficient in English but have completed their school education in Marathi. They argue that the new rule unfairly places them at a disadvantage. One candidate said, “This decision is unfair and unjust to the Marathi language. If the government wishes to hire English medium candidates, they should ensure that English education is made accessible in every school before implementing such a policy. I completed my school education in Marathi but pursued higher education in English, and I am proficient in the language. However, this new rule restricts my job prospects.”

Sushil Shejule, coordinator of the Marathi School Management Association in Maharashtra, expressed his concern over the government’s decision. He questioned whether the government is undermining the quality of its own Marathi schools, which have historically produced excellent students. Shejule said, “The move to reserve positions for English medium candidates may inadvertently devalue Marathi language education, which has been a vital part of the state’s cultural heritage.”

