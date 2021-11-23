Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / State’s plea to transfer Anil Deshmukh’s case to SIT has no grounds: CBI to HC
mumbai news

State’s plea to transfer Anil Deshmukh’s case to SIT has no grounds: CBI to HC

CBI said that the Maharashtra government is trying to scuttle the investigation into the corruption charges against Anil Deshmukh
CBI reiterated its stand that the Maharashtra government was trying to scuttle the investigation. (HT FILE)
Updated on Nov 23, 2021 12:50 AM IST
ByK A Y Dodhiya

Mumbai The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Monday that there were no grounds to accept the state’s plea of transferring the investigation into the corruption charges against Anil Deshmukh to a Special Investigation Team. They further reiterated its stand that the Maharashtra government was trying to scuttle the investigation.

The CBI said that the state filed the petition after the chief secretary Sitaram Kunte and DGP Sanjay Pandey were issued multiple summons by CBI for recording statements and then sought supervisory powers to oversee the statements given by the two officers, was indicative of the state being scared of the consequences.

CBI’s additional solicitor general Aman Lekhi informed the division bench of Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice Sarang Kotwal that while the state government said that it was not averse to cooperating with the CBI, it was resorting to all possible means to derail the same.

Referring to the invocation of Section 4 of the Police Act, wherein the state could supervise the statements being recorded by an investigating authority, Lekhi submitted that neither officers were in a state of mind which requires the supervision of the state.

RELATED STORIES

Thirdly, Lekhi also refuted the argument that the officers were being harassed and said that if the officers were exempted from recording statements in the investigation, no cases could be solved.

Responding to the claim by the state that the minutes of the police establishment board meeting, wherein dismissed cop Sachin Vaze was reinstated, could not be relied upon, was not valid as the minutes had substantial evidence to prove the interference of the home minister. Similarly, Lekhi submitted that the home minister had a personalised influence in the transfer and posting issue of police officers in the state.

Lekhi submitted that the process that was adopted by the board shows clear involvement of the home minister and also shows close nexus between the minister and his associates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Pathankot Grenade attack
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Andhra Pradesh Rainfall
American Music Awardss 2021
Mulayam Singh Yadav
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP